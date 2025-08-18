Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111,452 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,924.28. The trade was a 6.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

