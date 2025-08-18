VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 340,000 shares, adropof49.7% from the July 15th total of 675,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 705,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VSee Health Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of VSEE stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. VSee Health has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VSee Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VSee Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSee Health by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSee Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

VSee Health, Inc is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

