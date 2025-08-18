Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells $15,634,684.80 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 7th, Niraj Shah sold 17,742 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,371,279.18.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Niraj Shah sold 7,836 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $603,607.08.

On Monday, July 21st, Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $425,834.73.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06.

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

Shares of W opened at $78.82 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upped their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

