Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,000 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company's shares are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1,494.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
