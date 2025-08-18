Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,000 shares, anincreaseof89.8% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1,494.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

