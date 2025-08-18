WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adropof43.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WHFCL opened at $25.45 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

