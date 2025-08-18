William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of AMAT Q4 Earnings

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, August 15th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of AMAT opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

