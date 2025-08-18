X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Down 40.5% in July

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,300 shares, adeclineof40.5% from the July 15th total of 87,900 shares. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of X3

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X3 stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.43% of X3 worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

X3 Stock Up 5.8%

XTKG stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. X3 has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $8.40.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

