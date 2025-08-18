XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,200 shares, adeclineof50.8% from the July 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XChange TEC.INC. Stock Performance

XChange TEC.INC. stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. XChange TEC.INC. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1,200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

XChange TEC.INC. Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

