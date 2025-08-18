Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,967,000 after buying an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 584,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 365,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

