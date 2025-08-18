ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,000 shares, agrowthof63.8% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently,1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZKIN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Featured Articles

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

