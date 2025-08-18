ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,000 shares, agrowthof63.8% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently,1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ZK International Group Stock Performance
ZKIN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.30.
ZK International Group Company Profile
