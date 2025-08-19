25,363 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $11,265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $10,557,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $9,660,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 552,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Progyny by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 423,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

