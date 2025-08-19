311 Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $339.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.64. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WING shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Westpark Capital raised Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,864.58. The trade was a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

