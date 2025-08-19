31,653 Shares in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Penguin Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENG. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

In related news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 227,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,203.24. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,448. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENG opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

