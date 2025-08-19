ADT Inc. $ADT Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,521 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of ADT worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.