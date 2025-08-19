Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,156,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 10,359.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 818.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $124,878.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,658,911.30. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,121 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

