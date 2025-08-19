Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

