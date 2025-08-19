Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by FSR Wealth Management Ltd.

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

