Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,474 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 38.8% in the first quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

