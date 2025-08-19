Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $596.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.76. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

