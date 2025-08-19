Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth about $4,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 22,000 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 719,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

