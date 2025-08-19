BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $BCBP Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 78.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 1,513.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. Wall Street Zen raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 621,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,623.60. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $188,201. Company insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $147.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.76.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.51 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.84%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

