Best Financial Stocks To Consider – August 16th

UnitedHealth Group, Robinhood Markets, and Circle Internet Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset managers—that provide services like lending, underwriting, investment management and risk assessment. Their performance often depends on factors such as interest rates, economic cycles and credit conditions, and they may offer dividends based on fee income or net interest margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $32.53 on Friday, reaching $304.02. 67,934,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,286,994. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.82.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $114.17. 32,125,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,715,608. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $10.15 on Friday, reaching $149.38. 23,198,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,098,770. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion and a PE ratio of -11,804.96. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.28.

