Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 227.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 502,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after acquiring an additional 958,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

NYSE:EAT opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

