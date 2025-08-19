Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

