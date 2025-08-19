Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 681,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

