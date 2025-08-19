CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 350,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,321,708.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,089. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CAVA Group from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

