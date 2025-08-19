Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

