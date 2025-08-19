Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 419,832 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $37,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

