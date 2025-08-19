Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 99,134 Shares of Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $34,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trustmark by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Trustmark by 172.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.