Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,363,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,993,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,153,000 after buying an additional 867,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 455,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 434,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.54.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.