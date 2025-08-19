Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Brady by 33.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 68.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brady by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

