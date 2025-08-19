Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $35,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.