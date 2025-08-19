Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in HNI Corporation $HNI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in HNI by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 444,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in HNI by 803.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 86,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. HNI Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.49 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,379.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,505. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNI. Susquehanna began coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

