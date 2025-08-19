Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $36,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.9%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $321.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

