Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $36,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 210.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in WD-40 by 96.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 420.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. WD-40 Company has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

