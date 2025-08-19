Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,932 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $37,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $200,000. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

