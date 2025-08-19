Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,704 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,704 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,278,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,085,000 after buying an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after buying an additional 323,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 480,804 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPENLANE news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

