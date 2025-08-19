Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 354,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 48,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,487 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $292,067.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,532.47. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,400 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTMI opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

