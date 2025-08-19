Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

