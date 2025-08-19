Clune & Associates LTD. Sells 1,223 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Clune & Associates LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

