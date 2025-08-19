CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of CNO Financial Group worth $41,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

