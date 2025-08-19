Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 429,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $36,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.0%
CNS stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.38.
Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st.
Cohen & Steers Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
