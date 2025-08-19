Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,127 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Capital Bancorp worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBNK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

