Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in WPP PLC $WPP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 88.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WPP by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 323.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:WPP opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WPP PLC has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.5033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1,060.0%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

