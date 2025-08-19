Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,135 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 412.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,173 shares of company stock valued at $594,733 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

