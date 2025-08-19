Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBCP. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 288.5% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5,285.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $413.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

