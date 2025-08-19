Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $142,185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,541,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,593,000 after purchasing an additional 942,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,890. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

