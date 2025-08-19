Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in SLR Investment Corp. $SLRC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of SLR Investment worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 36,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

