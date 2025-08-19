Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Noah by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Noah by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 1,066.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Noah Cuts Dividend

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1572 per share. This represents a yield of 830.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

