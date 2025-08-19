Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 17,168 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan David Lanoy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $82,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,342.01. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,501.58. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,869,603 shares of company stock valued at $32,961,680. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NATR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.